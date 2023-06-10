BERESFORD, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County arrested three people Friday night following a traffic stop on Interstate 29 that led to a search for a possibly armed suspect.

Deputies investigating a theft pulled over the suspect vehicle north of the Beresford exit.

They took the female driver and a male passenger into custody, but a second passenger ran off into a grove of trees.

Authorities were told that the passenger who ran may have a gun, so they set up a perimeter and brought in a drone and an armored vehicle to help with the search.

The suspect surrendered to deputies a short time later.

All three people are in the Minnehaha County Jail facing several charges.