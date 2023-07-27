ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are facing drug charges after being arrested in Roberts County last week.

The sheriff’s office says that around 1:30 a.m. on July 21st, Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police told them that a car containing drugs was found at a rest area on I-29 in the northern part of the county.

A deputy responded and found Justin Brown, who had multiple warrants. Authorities say Brown lied to the deputy about his name and resisted arrest.

Officials say the car was searched and around 9 grams of meth, fentanyl, marijuana and other items were found. Kenneth Carder and Bailey Jensen were also inside.

All three are facing possession charges. Brown is also charged with resisting arrest and impersonation.