BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people in Brookings are facing a long list of charges after taking part in a TikTok challenge.

Brookings Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of 22nd Avenue South. One man says he was shot with water absorbent beads known as Orbeez.

Officials say it’s called the “Orbeez Shooting Challenge” on TikTok.

Thursday morning, police were able to find the car used in the incident and arrest the suspects. They are charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Police say one of the suspects is also charged with committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm.