MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Moody County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust over the weekend.

Authorities say a deputy and K9 stopped the car on Saturday.

Photo from the Moody County Sheriff's Office.

Officials posted pictures of the bust to Facebook.

Over $500 in cash, a gun with over 75 rounds of ammunition, nearly 50 pills, meth, marijuana, and other items were found.