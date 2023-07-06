SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The second human case of West Nile has been confirmed in South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, a West Nile case has been reported in Jerauld County. In June, the DOH reported the first human case was in Sanborn County.

As of Thursday, there’s two human cases and three counties – Beadle, Brown and Minnehaha – with positive mosquito pools.

The state’s West Nile prediction model is predicting 59 cases of West Nile.

Health officials say people who go outside should make sure to take precautions like wearing bug spray, avoiding being out at dusk/dawn and avoiding stagnant water.

You can find more details on the DOH website.