SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — For the second time this weekend, Sioux Falls police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Arrowhead Parkway and South Veterans Parkway where a motorcycle collided with a vehicle just after 10:30 Saturday night.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle left the area before officers arrived. We’re waiting to learn whether police have located that other driver.

Saturday night’s crash happened less than a day after a biker died in a collision on the 10th Street viaduct, near downtown, early Saturday morning. Police say the Sioux Falls man driving the motorcycle was going in the wrong lane when he crashed into a car.