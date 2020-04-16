2nd W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds food giveaway Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another food giveaway is going on right now at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Several organizations are putting on this distribution to help families impacted by the pandemic.

Organizers say they served about 800 families during Tuesday’s giveaway.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 8 p.m., people will be able to pick up food at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. It’s a project from the Helpline Center, Corona Help Sioux Falls, Faith Temple Food Giveaway and Feeding South Dakota.

Guests are asked to visit either Tuesday or Thursday every other week.

Staff say there is plenty of food for everyone who preregistered and ask that people arrive throughout the day. Anyone can pick up food. They do ask you to sign up; you can do so here.

To help streamline traffic, enter the fairgrounds off of Madison Street.