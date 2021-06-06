2nd teen dies from injuries in Nebraska shooting last week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The second teenager who was shot last week in Omaha has died from his injuries.

Omaha police say 17-year-old Javondre McIntosh died Saturday. Omaha police found McIntosh and Jiaquan Williams, also 17, with gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. Thursday in north Omaha.

Williams died shortly after he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. McIntosh had been listed in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating and are looking for two people in connection with the shooting.