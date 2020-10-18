2nd Sioux Falls homicide suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect in an October 8 Sioux Falls homicide has been arrested, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

On Saturday, the United States Marshall’s service in Pierre found and arrested 34-year-old Ryan Noel Aadland for first degree murder.

Authorities say Ryan Aadland and Lowell Loberg planned to meet the victim, 36-year-old Clay Stubbs, to buy a large amount of marijuana on Thursday, October 8. A disagreement over past debts occurred, and shots were fired as a result, officials say.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Stubbs alive outside of his vehicle with gunshot wounds. According to court papers, Stubbs was shot twice when he met up with Aadland and Loberg for the drug deal.

The first suspect, Loberg, was arrested and charged with murder earlier this week. Police say he was out on parole at the time of the crime.

Police say more information will be given during police briefing on Monday morning.