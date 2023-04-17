SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second annual “Public Safety Showcase” including the Sioux Falls fire and police departments took place Sunday in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center was full of police and fire vehicles for the event. It is put on through a collaboration between Sioux Falls fire, police and metro communications.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lieutenant Robert Forster was there representing the police department – specifically the bomb squad.

“Showcase what our department has to offer, what our departments all have to offer together. Show the cooperative effort that we have here in our community. How important public safety is to us, and also to pass that on to the next generation of officers and really give them a chance to see what opportunities our department offers to them as far as employment and being a part of your community,” Forster said.

Fire inspector and investigator Brandon Fey says the main priority of the event is recruitment.

“That’s why we’re having this, but it’s also, a secondary part is for the public kids, parents, people that have been living in Sioux Falls for 30-40 years and just kind of want to meet some of the faces that are behind the badges,” Fey said.

Both departments had a variety of tables there with more information as well as different types of vehicles and equipment.

“A lot of people think that firefighting is just firefighting. It’s so much more than that. We do so many things. There’s so many different little tasks and duties that we have within our department. So it’s kind of good for people to come in and get a good idea of what we all do,” Fey said.

“I think it’s always important to educate the public and continue to show them that we appreciate the support they give us. And in today’s environment, it’s always good to continue that strong bond and relationship that we have with our community and recruit the best people that we can so we keep that going,” Forster said.

The event started at 3:00 and wrapped up at 7:00 Sunday evening. Both departments are currently looking to hire more people.