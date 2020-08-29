2nd annual poker run to benefit Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today was the second annual Emily’s Hope Poker Run, and this year it wasn’t just bikers gathering for the event; car enthusiasts also met up at Schulte Subaru.

The motorcycles and vehicles will meet up at Blue Rock Bar and Grill for music and a fireworks show later tonight. Money raised on Saturday will go to Emily’s Hope, an organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke which honors her daughter Emily by spreading awareness about addiction and helping those who need it pay for treatment.

“Everybody has come behind our cause to help people get into treatment, get into recovery and to help educate people about the disease of addiction. Just the overwhelming support of the entire community has been incredible. We have been able to help 32 people with Emily’s Hope treatment scholarships at the Avera Addiction Care Center since December,” Kennecke said.

