2nd Annual Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Native American Day, and in downtown Sioux Falls everyone is being invited to celebrate. This is an important day for many reasons: one major one is that it’s the second year of the Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade.

After the success of last year’s very first Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls, Chair of the Parade Planning Committee Char Green-Maximo is looking forward to this year’s.

“We had a lot of people there that were present and we even saw some schools that were able to come and be represented,” Green-Maximo said.

Green-Maximo has lived in Sioux Falls since she was five; A time where an event like this wasn’t easy to find.

“Growing up I never really… had many things to attend living the city life. I feel like this is really a great time to gather – it’s really impactful and powering when you get to see other people doing positive things to impact the community,” Green-Maximo said.

A community that is growing with the help of fellow organizer Shaina Yellowback.

“There are so many different people coming from different cities, from different towns, from different tribes, from different schools. We are just happy that it’s reaching so many people,” Organizer Shaina Yellowback said.

The event is open to the public with many floats, art and dancing for people to see, but there’s also something else on display…

“I want them to see that there is a lot more to Native Americans… and not just the stigma that they have on them,” Yellowback said.

It’s meant to inspire unity and also the many generations that will follow in their footsteps.

“I have kids growing up here in Sioux Falls as well, and I want them to feel like they are known within the community,” Yellowback said.

“It’s very important for Sioux Falls to acknowledge that we have Native – Native Americans still living here and know that we exist and that we’re present and this, kind of, shows that,” Green-Maximo said.

The events kick off at 8 a.m. with a prayer and blessing at Lyon Park followed by the parade at 10 a.m. To see what else is in store for the day, you can check out the official Facebook page.