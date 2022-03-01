SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly all full-time City of Sioux Falls employees are set to receive a $2,000 pay boost.

1,281 full-time staff work for the City of Sioux Falls, and this “retention incentive pay” is for almost all full-time employees. Bill O’Toole, human resources director for the City of Sioux Falls, tied the $2,000 to inflation.

“I think what’s really important to understand and what it is doing is actually acting as what I would call an inflation leveler,” O’Toole said.

“Really talking about it as kind of an inflation leveler is something that makes a lot more sense, and I think it’s helpful if people kind of understand the constraints we work under,” councilor Greg Neitzert said. “We’re negotiating contracts. We’re doing three-year cycles so we don’t have another one coming up until ’24.”

The ordinance passed its second reading on Tuesday night unanimously.

“The city’s an employer like anyone else,” Neitzert said. “We’re seeing what major employers are doing. We’re competing with all of those employers. And we’re, we have to make sure that we’re competitive.”

“I think the employees have earned this bonus in 2022, but we’ve got to plan for it to give it to them again in 2023 just to keep them where they’re at,” councilor Pat Starr said.

The $2,000 will not go to the mayor, city councilors or directors of departments. Employees can expect to receive the money late next month.