29-year-old woman arrested for kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping after taking a 1-year-old boy Friday in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police say Wacinhin Bear Stops faces one charge of second degree kidnapping after a babysitter noticed a 1-year-old was missing from an apartment in the 1300 block of Majestic View Place.

Police said the babysitter was watching six kids while relatives were running errands. Bear Stops came over the apartment, left, and then came back again. When she left the second time, the babysitter noticed a 1-year-old boy was missing.

Police found the child unharmed in a hotel in the southwest part of Sioux Falls. Police said the family of the 1-year-old said Bear Stops was not supposed to take the child.

Authorities say Bear Stops was not a stranger to the family but was not closely related.