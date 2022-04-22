SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman.

Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.

Martika Nelson

According to the South Dakota Missing Persons website, Nelson is a 29-year-old Native American woman.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you should call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.