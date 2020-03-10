29-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for swinging knife at officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly swinging a knife at an officer.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Robert Sterling has been charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement and making a false report.

Police responded to a fire alarm call in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told police they knew someone pulled the alarm falsely and had a knife. Officers didn’t find anyone until the third floor, where a man with a knife swung at an officer.

“The knife was probably within a few inches of cutting the officer,” Clemens said. “Thankfully, the officer wasn’t hurt at all.”

Clemens said officers swung the door shut and caught the man’s arm in the door frame. Police were then able to handcuff the man.

Police believe the man may have been under the influence of drugs but there were no drug charges.