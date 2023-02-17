SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is headed to federal prison for his role in selling a large amount of meth.

29-year-old James Verbrugge was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release.

Authorities say Verbrugge provided the drugs sold to a confidential informant last April.

The transaction took place in a grocery store parking lot where they exchanged more than 300 grams of pure meth.

Verbrugge was indicted in September and pleaded guilty in December.