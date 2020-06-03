29-year-old man facing life-threatening injuries after motorcycle vs. car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle vs. car crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Summit Avenue and 27th Street at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday. A car and a motorcycle crashed in the intersection and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, police said.

An 84-year-old woman was driving the car.

The investigation with the crash is on-going.