29-year-old man facing life-threatening injuries after motorcycle vs. car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle vs. car crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Summit Avenue and 27th Street at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday. A car and a motorcycle crashed in the intersection and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, police said. 

An 84-year-old woman was driving the car. 

The investigation with the crash is on-going. 

