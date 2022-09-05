SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Alexander Brave, 29, no address listed, was indicted on charges of strangling or suffocating a victim, sexual abuse and giving a person under 21 methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice in South Dakota.

Brave gave meth to a victim under 21 and sexually abused the victim who was not capable of consent in August 2021 in Todd County, the indictment alleges. Brave is also accused of engaging in a sex act and strangling or suffocating, or attempting to do so to, a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 between June and October of 2021.

Brave pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 2. He is in custody awaiting a trial date.