28-year-old woman killed in crash near Winner

WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — The driver involved in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 18 Saturday afternoon died at the scene.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened four miles east of Winner, near mile marker 257.

According to a news release, a 28-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Ford Edge eastbound when the vehicle left the road, went into the north ditch and hit a tree. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Her name is not being released yet pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.