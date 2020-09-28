28-year-old woman arrested after hitting man with beer bottle over ‘political argument’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a man with a beer bottle over what police said was a ‘political argument.’

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Kamie Jo Roesler, of Columbia, South Carolina was arrested for the alleged assault Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Prairie Avenue.

Police said the 32-year-old victim and Roesler both knew each other.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, but was believed to need stitches, Clemens said.