RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced for theft of firearms and assault on a federal officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old David Gibbons stole 10 firearms from the True Value Hardware Store in Martin, South Dakota in 2020. The attorney’s office says Gibbons later traded several of the firearms for meth.

Gibbons was arrested for theft of firearms and while in custody at the Pennington County Jail, assaulted a correctional officer. Gibbons was indicted in 2021 for the theft of firearms and for the assault of a federal officer in 2022. He pleaded guilty in November of 2022.

Gibbons was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in federal prison for the theft of firearms charge. Gibbons was sentenced to another 5 years and 10 months in federal prison for the assault of federal officer charge. The sentencing took place on March 24, 2023.