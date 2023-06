SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Air Force staff sergeant, living in western South Dakota, is headed to federal prison.

A judge has sentenced 28-year-old Kyle Kirchhoff to 3-years behind bars, along with 5 years of supervised release.

As part of a plea deal, Kirchhoff signed court documents admitting to having child pornography from a teenage girl who he met on Tinder.