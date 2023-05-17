KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Kyle man admits to hitting a man with his SUV and pinning him up against an apartment building — where the victim was later found dead.

28-year-old Scotty Old Horse pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Court documents say the November 2022 crime happened “in the heat of passion” after the victim, Harold Top Bear, yelled at him and threw a sweatshirt.

A second-degree murder charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

When he’s sentenced, Old Horse faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.