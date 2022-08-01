LEAD, S.D. (KELO) – A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A at 12:22 a.m. Sunday two miles west of Lead. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.

The name of the driver will be released after notification of family members.

Authorities say the driver was thrown from his motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.