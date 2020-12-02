28-year-old man arrested for burglary, stalking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after being arrested for burglary and stalking early Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police responded to a call at 5 a.m. Wednesday near 8th Street and Spring Avenue. Samuel Richard Welch was arrested and is being charged with stalking and burglary.

Police said a woman arrived home and saw Welch, her ex-boyfriend, was at her house. She ignored him but eventually she found Welch inside the house. That’s when the victim’s current boyfriend punched Welch, who then cut the current boyfriend with a knife.

He had to go to the hospital to get treated for his cut injuries. The current boyfriend, police said, has not been arrested at this time, but he may be charged.

Police are still investigating.