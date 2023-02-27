SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police provided an update on the SWAT presence in a Sioux Falls neighborhood over this weekend.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident actually goes back to February 17, when the suspect was attempting to force his way into a home and threatening somebody with a gun. There were reports of gunshots that police believe to be the suspect.

After identifying the suspect as Tyrone Lee Appleton, a 28-year-old from Sioux Falls a warrant for his arrest was issued on February 23rd.

Saturday evening, officers located Appleton and arrested him for aggravated assault and burglary.

Later that evening SWAT was sent to an apartment on 14th street and Spring Avenue in an attempt to locate the weapons Appleton used. No one was inside the apartment.

Police say they later recovered the weapon used in the assault.