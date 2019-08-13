27-year-old woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 children in car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after crashing her car near 12th Street and Garfield Avenue Monday afternoon.

Sioux Falls police said Kara Corbett, 27, crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped in traffic and that vehicle was pushed into the back of a vehicle with a trailer. There were three children under the age of 10 in Corbett’s car.

The driver of the first vehicle hit went to help stabilize the neck of one of the children and was punched by Corbett. Officers said Corbett was intoxicated and resisted arrest.

She’s charged with DUI, three counts of abuse to minor, sliming and assault among other charges.

The children were not injured in the crash. One driver had minor injuries.