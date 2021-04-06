27-year-old Rapid City woman arrested for DUI after multiple crashes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is waking up behind bars this morning following several crashes Sunday night.

According to authorities, police saw a car heading east on West Main Street at a high rate of speed around 10 p.m. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle then went through the intersection of Main Street and West Boulevard where it struck a second car.

The driver continued onto Mt. Rushmore Road, and police ended the pursuit.

Authorities then found the vehicle in the area of 3rd Street and Saint Charles Street. Police watched the vehicle strike a power pole before coming to a stop against a nearby curb.

Police arrested 27-year-old Monique Randall on multiple charges, including DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 