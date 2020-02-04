Former Washington High School show choir director arrested

UPDATED 12:06 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old man and former Washington High School choir director has been arrested in Nebraska after Sioux Falls police issued an arrest warrant for sexual contact with a minor.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Daylan Fargo was arrested in Hall County, Nebraska, and is facing three charges involving sexual contact with a minor. The charges come with a $100,000 cash bond.

Fargo faces counts of sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Court papers say the victim was a freshman in high school when the relationship began. Investigators say Fargo sent nude pictures to the boy.

“It involved texting and sending pictures,” said Clemens, who added pictures were sent by both Fargo and the victim.

Fargo is still in custody in Nebraska and will be transferred to Minnehaha County.

According to a Washington High School Best of Show website, Fargo was one of two directors for the Stage Lights show choir. Community Relations Supervisor DeeAnn Konrad says Fargo was employed with the Sioux Falls School District from August 2017 to January 29, 2020.

Click to read the court papers.