LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Brandon man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lincoln County.

Reports say the driver was driving his truck west on 272nd Street when he ran a stop sign.

The car went airborne and struck an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol use is under investigation.