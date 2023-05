ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A Hull, Iowa man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop east of Rock Valley.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

During the investigation, officials say the deputy suspected that 27-year-old Evan Marra was under the influence of a drug and found a controlled substance in his possession.

Marra was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.