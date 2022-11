BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old man is in jail, accused of making and spending hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash.

Brookings Police arrested Julian Huffman on Monday.

When they searched the home where he was staying in the southwest part of town, police say they found counterfeit money, supplies to make more fake money and meth.

Huffman was also wanted on a federal arrest warrant for violating probation. In that case, he was involved in a Nebraska bank robbery.