27 restaurants to participate in DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fans of hamburgers get ready.

Downtown Sioux Falls announced a record 27 restaurants will participate in the 9th annual burger battle starting on New Year’s Day and throughout the entire month of January. You can see photos of this year’s burgers in the slideshow below.

Blarney Stone Pub: Raspberry Jalapeno Popper Burger. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Boki European Street Food: The Euro Burger. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen: When In Rome. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips: The Tuscany Burger. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Crave – Sioux Falls: The Elvis Impersonator. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

EightyOne Arcade Bar: Homer’s in Heaven. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Falls Landing Bar & Grill: Southbound Burger. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Fernson Downtown: Murph Burg. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Holiday Inn City Centre: The ARC. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

JL Beers Sioux Falls: GochuJANG’S All Here Burger. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

MacKenzie River: Rise & Shine. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen: M.B. Haskett Patty Melt. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Minervas: The Local. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Monks Ale House: Salt of the Earth. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Papa Woody’s: The Trail Boss. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

PAve: Le Fred. Loosely translated to “The Fred”. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Phillips Avenue Diner: Fat Randy. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

TommyJack’s Pub: The Big Popper. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: The Grifter. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

Wileys: The 605. Photo from Downtown Sioux Falls.

These year’s participating restaurants are: Blarney Stone Irish Pub, Boki European Street Food, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Chef Lance’s on Phillips, Crave Food & Drink, Crawford’s Bar & Grill, DaDa Gastropub, EightyOne Arcade Bar, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, Fernson Brewing Company Downtown, Holiday Inn City Centre, JL Beers Downtown Location, Leonardo’s Café, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, Minervas Restaurant, Monks Ale House, Ode to Food and Drinks, Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, Parker’s Bistro, PAve, Phillips Avenue Diner, Remedy Brewing Company, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wileys.

Last year, Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza won the burger battle crown. More than 31,000 burgers were sold and rated in 24 restaurants.

Find more information about the burger battle on DTSF’s website.