27 restaurants to participate in DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fans of hamburgers get ready.
Downtown Sioux Falls announced a record 27 restaurants will participate in the 9th annual burger battle starting on New Year’s Day and throughout the entire month of January. You can see photos of this year’s burgers in the slideshow below.
These year’s participating restaurants are: Blarney Stone Irish Pub, Boki European Street Food, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Chef Lance’s on Phillips, Crave Food & Drink, Crawford’s Bar & Grill, DaDa Gastropub, EightyOne Arcade Bar, Falls Landing Bar & Grill, Fernson Brewing Company Downtown, Holiday Inn City Centre, JL Beers Downtown Location, Leonardo’s Café, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, Minervas Restaurant, Monks Ale House, Ode to Food and Drinks, Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, Parker’s Bistro, PAve, Phillips Avenue Diner, Remedy Brewing Company, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips, Tommy Jack’s Pub and Wileys.
Last year, Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza won the burger battle crown. More than 31,000 burgers were sold and rated in 24 restaurants.
Find more information about the burger battle on DTSF’s website.