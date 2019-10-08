26th Street, Southeastern Avenue construction update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New bridges and roads are starting to take shape in the 26th Street/Southeastern Avenue construction project.

In an update on Facebook the city showed a look of the work from above. The contractor is now starting to pave Southeastern Avenue.

Crews will then work up to 26th Street and pave that portion of the road as well.

Progress is also being made on the bridge over Interstate 229, crews are starting to work on the deck of the bridge.

Work on the Big Sioux River bridge however is behind. The city says its working with the contractor to get that portion of the project back on track.

