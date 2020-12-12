26th Street Bridge opens to 4 lanes Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of commuters on the east side of Sioux Falls will be all smiles when they head back to work Monday morning. The biggest road construction project in the city will fully open to traffic Saturday.

Crews are pouring the last of the concrete for the $36 million 26th Street bridge project.

Long known as a bottleneck for traffic, the new 26th Street bridge aims to keep cars moving.

Oddly enough 26,000 drivers a day are expected to cross the bridge, which will now have 4 lanes of traffic and turn lanes.

Now that the project is complete, if it wasn’t for the traffic noise, you could almost hear a collective sigh of relief from the city, construction crews and drivers.

This project was larger and more complicated than most, because the bridge spans both the Big Sioux River and the BNSF railway.

“It’s been a monumental task. Hats off to the contractors who’ve been out here for hours and hours, lightness, darkness, holidays, weekends, overtime its been a monumental task it’s a huge relief to get to this point,” said Dena Knutson, a civil engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.

Heavy rain and flooding last year put construction crews behind, but nice weather this year allowed them to make a lot of progress. It’s not every year you can pour cement on December 11.

Not only are drivers happy this is finished, but those hoofing it have something to look forward to. This great pedestrian bridge, great view and one of the things you will notice is you are really protected from the traffic here.

“We had a sidewalk over it before, now it’s just an enhanced pedestrian walkway. there’s plenty of room for the pedestrians to move, lots of room plus you get a great view of the river and the parks below,” said Knutson.

No one has felt the impact of this construction project more than Heidi Teal, the owner of Cliff Avenue Green House. From her perspective, the first year of construction was loud and slow.

“I’m banking weather was the problem the first year, so they really clicked right along, we had our side of the bridge open in June, and once we had outside open, life got really easy then,” Teal said.

After Saturday’s opening crews will finish up some minor projects and begin cleaning up the construction site. Temporary traffic lights will remain in place for the next week and a half.