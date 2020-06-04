26th Street bridge opens for traffic Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is an update on 26th street road construction project.

Starting Thursday, traffic will switch to the south lane between Interstate 229 and Southeastern Ave.

The on and off ramps for the interstate will not change. Southeastern Ave. south of 26th street is open. The river is closed to all water sports under the bridge as crews begin demolishing the old bridge deck and piers. However, the bike trail will remain open.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the 26th Street project online and on-air Thursday.