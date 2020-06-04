26th & Southeastern project marks milestone

A major road construction project in Sioux Falls marked a big milestone Thursday.

Cars can now drive across the new East 26th Street bridge between Southeastern Avenue and I-229.

Traffic is being diverted from the old bridge to two new lanes on the south side of the road.

“The bridge over the Big Sioux River is really a major portion of the 26th and Southeastern project,” City of Sioux Falls Civil Engineer and Project Manager Dana Knutson said.

While Knutson says the shift won’t increase capacity, it could get you to your destination sooner.

“For the commuter traffic, that will be a huge improvement. They won’t have to wait for the train anymore,” Knutson said.

“Today’s just a very exciting day that we can say, ‘We’ve raised the road. We’re going over the tracks. And people’s delay will be much shorter,” City of Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

Eventually, there will be six lanes.

There will also be more room for pedestrians and bicyclists with walkways on both sides of the 26th Street bridge. The old bridge only had one narrow walkway.

Southeastern Avenue south of 26th Street is also open.

Knutson says traffic could be flowing at full capacity on that road by the fall, and all lanes on the bridge could be open by the next spring.

“We’ve still got a long ways to go, but we’ve still come a long ways too,” Knutson said.

Beginning Thursday, the City says the river is closed to all water sports under the bridge as crews demolish the old bridge.

The closure is expected to last about five weeks.

The bike trail is still open.