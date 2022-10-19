SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died. His family announced he passed away of natural causes on Tuesday at 87 years old. Wollman, a farmer, and teacher from Hitchcock became the 26th Governor of South Dakota in 1978.

He took over the office when Dick Kneip was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. Wollman has the distinction of being the last Democrat to sit in the Governor’s chair in South Dakota. His term lasted a little more than five months, ending on January 1, 1979, when he was succeeded by Republican Bill Janklow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wollman first went to Pierre in 1968 representing Spink, Hand and Hyde Counties.

In his time at the capital, one of the things Wollman fought for was more open government.

In 1973 he led efforts to bring law-making out of the back rooms.

“You know all the major decisions around here are made behind closed doors. I’ve been opposed to that in the four years that I’ve been around, and I said if I’m ever in a position to do something about it, I’m going to do it,” said Wollman in an old interview with KELOLAND News.

After serving as Lt. Governor and Governor during the mid and late 70s, Wollman left politics.

He did, however, contemplate a political comeback in the years after.

“I still haven’t got it out of my system, having served in the governor’s office for a short time, that I think I could be a very successful and very good governor,” he said.

But it wasn’t meant to be, and politics fell by the wayside. Wollman stayed busy serving on many boards and farming. He also enjoyed his hobby of flying small planes. He and his wife traveled abroad a lot and enjoyed spending time with their three kids and their families.

Funeral services for Harvey Wollman will be announced in the coming days.

Wollman was also instrumental in establishing the USD School of medicine.

Senator Mike Rounds says Wollman left a lasting legacy on the state of South Dakota. Rounds first met Wollman while serving as an intern in the state legislature.

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until the day of Wollman’s internment.