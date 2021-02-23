26-year-old Sioux Falls man charged with raping 14-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for the rape of a teen younger than 16 years old.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was reported near the 5700 block of Marion Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man inside of the van.

Antonio Rae Rasgado was charged with fourth degree rape and sexual contact with a child younger than 16.

Police say Rasgado and the teen met through social media and had been in contact for about a month through Snapchat. The teen believed Rasgado was a 16 years old, authorities say.