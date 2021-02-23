26-year-old Sioux Falls man charged with raping 14-year-old girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for the rape of a teen younger than 16 years old.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was reported near the 5700 block of Marion Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man inside of the van.

Antonio Rae Rasgado was charged with fourth degree rape and sexual contact with a child younger than 16.

Police say Rasgado and the teen met through social media and had been in contact for about a month through Snapchat. The teen believed Rasgado was a 16 years old, authorities say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 