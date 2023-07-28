SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has indicted a South Dakota woman for second-degree murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota says 26-year-old Stacey Bissonette, of Pine Ridge, was indicted in July of 2023.

The attorney’s office says Bissonette killed a man by stabbing him in June of 2023. Bissonette pleaded not guilty to the indictment on July 26.

Bissonette was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.