26-year-old man identified from fatal Meade County crash

UNION CENTER, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Piedmont man has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash five miles west of Union Center on S.D. Highway 34 early Saturday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Blake Williams was pronounced dead at the scene after his car crossed the centerline into the path of a tractor pulling an empty gravel trailer. Williams was not wearing a seat belt.

Melvin Frank, 57, of Lemmon, was driving the tractor trailer. He was wearing a seat belt and had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.