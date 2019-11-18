26-year-old man arrested for attempted rape of girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing attempted rape charges after an 11-year-old girl woke up with a naked man on her bed.

Abdissa Mohamed is being charged with burglary, attempted rape and sexual contact with a child.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl woke up to a man in her bedroom without a shirt or pants on. He started touching her leg. When she yelled and kicked at him, the man grabbed his pants and ran from the house.

The girl went to her parents’ room and they called the police around 3:40 a.m. While responding to the call in the area of Oakland Drive and West 60th Street, police stopped a car that was driving in the area and the driver noticed a man running from a house without a shirt. The description from the driver matched what the girl had said and officers put together a suspect.

Mohamed, who is on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was found at 9:45 a.m. Sunday

Police aren’t sure how he got in the house and there were no signs of forced entry. Mohamed was found in the area, where he does live.

Police are still investigating.