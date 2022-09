CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday night north of Marty.

Officials say a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on 388th Avenue when the vehicle hit a 26-year-old female who was lying in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old driver was not injured during the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.