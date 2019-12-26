26-year-old dead in Christmas Eve Iowa crash

LE MARS, Iowa (KELO) — A Christmas Eve crash in Plymouth County, Iowa has left one person dead.

Twenty-six-year-old Evan Nettleton was pronounced dead at the scene after police say his vehicle was hit at an intersection. It happened shortly before noon about 10 miles from Le Mars, Iowa.

The other driver involved, 42-year-old Timothy Wolfswinkel, along with his two daughters, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say Wolfswinkel failed to stop at the intersection.

The crash is still under investigation.