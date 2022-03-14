SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of sexual contact with a child.

Authorities say the incident happened Friday afternoon at a business on the west side of the city.

Police say the man was sitting next to a 14-year-old girl in a lobby, when the suspect started touching the victim’s leg.

Officers say the man then grabbed the girl’s phone.

“And then he used his account on his phone to start sending her messages. He sent some pictures of himself exposed. He made some indications that he wanted to meet up with her later and do some things,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The girl wrote something to another person asking for help — that person then called police.

The suspect is facing charges of sexual contact with a child, distributing harmful materials to minors, and solicitation of a minor.