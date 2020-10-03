25th annual Women on the Prairie Conference held Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Presentation Sisters from Aberdeen, South Dakota, hosted their 25th annual Women on the Prairie Conference today. Meeting for the first time virtually, the group wanted to spread a message of hope and kindness.

The Women on the Prairie Conference was done through Zoom this year.

Attendees tuned in this morning to hear from Nicole Phillips, an author based in Aberdeen. Phillips recently published a book titled “The Negativity Remedy”. She spoke to the Presentation Sisters in February for a retreat and was invited back for this event.

“I hope that I was able to help women bridge that gap between living life and loving life. And maybe just tweak their thinking just enough that they realize that their thoughts really matter and that their words and their actions really matter and that they can help create more light in this world,” Phillips said.

