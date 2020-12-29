25th annual ‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive kicked off Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual ‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive kicked off Monday as a friendly competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Two locations in Sioux Falls hosted the start of the blood drive Monday. And the need for donors is greater than ever.

“So the main reason why we’re seeing an increase in importance and awareness here for this blood drive event is because COVID really has taken its toll on our blood supply,” Community Blood Bank executive director Ken Versteeg said. “Overall, our numbers or our collections, are anywhere from 30 to 40 percent down from last year at this time.”

People who want to donate must schedule an appointment beforehand.

“Our goal is to fill up our schedule, so that we can optimize and maximize the potential for collections during this event,” Versteeg said. “Our hope is to collect 1,000 units of blood during this time, and basically supply the two weeks between Christmas and New Years.”

This is the 25th annual event, as the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police Department face-off to see who receives more donations.

“I mean, we always want to beat the fire department,” SFPD officer Bridget Devlin said. “It’s a friendly competition. We have some friendly banter between the two of us. This year, we’ve decided that this is more about partnering together. The blood bank has been at critical shortages throughout this entire year due to COVID, so our goal this year is just to raise awareness, get people out there and get our blood supplies back up to where they need to be.”

Chris Meyer cast her vote for the police department Monday. She has a special reason for donating.

“Normally I try to donate on my husbands birthday, which is December 21,” she said. “He passed away five years ago, and that just kind of was my gift back to the community for the time of him being sick. And I have a niece that her husband’s also a police officer in Atlanta, so I thought today would be a good day to come out.”

Since first starting over two decades ago, the event has collected more than 14,000 units of blood. The event runs until January 8.

If you would like to donate, you can find visit the Community Blood Bank website.