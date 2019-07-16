255-foot crane in Downtown Sioux Falls coming down

People are remembering a major milestone in space travel.

On July 16th, 1969 three American astronauts took off for the moon.

Even though it happened half a century ago, a lot of people can still remember where they were or what they were doing during liftoff.

If it made the news, Carol Anderson watched it.

After all, she once worked at a TV station.

"I was a farm girl, but I could type so they hired me," Carol Anderson said.

She was 22 years old when she watched what she calls a "big deal" play out on her television at home.

"We never heard such a thing. It was astronomical. It was like, 'We're going places in the world,'" Anderson said.

David Christensen was a farmer in his 20s when he heard the countdown in his Minnesota house.

"They got down to about five seconds and they fired and away they went to the moon," David Christensen said.

Kelli Volk: What were you doing at the time?David Hinde: I was sitting on the front porch of my girlfriend's house and we had a TV just inside the house and we saw the whole thing.

Even though it's been 50 years since the former farm girl watched the historic mission on the news, it still inspires her today.

"We always pressed ahead. I think that if I gave anyone advice I would say, 'Don't cry over spilled milk. Press ahead.' And America has pressed ahead," Anderson said.

