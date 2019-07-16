255-foot crane in Downtown Sioux Falls coming down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sign of the troubled Village of the River project is coming down.
Crews have begun taking down the 255-foot crane Tuesday in Downtown Sioux Falls. It was going to be used to help build what would have been one of the tallest buildings in South Dakota.
In April, the city notified Village River Group that it was in default on the project and gave it a month to resolve it, but the city says VRG has failed to do that. A month later, KELOLAND News reported the city terminated the agreement with the VRG.
One of the lingering questions about Village on the River is what’s going to happen to the parking ramp. Taxpayers will pay about $21 million for it, and the city spent an extra $6 million to make the ramp fit what would’ve been the state’s tallest building.
City leaders said a private development at the site in the future hasn’t been ruled out, but right now the focus is on completing the parking ramp portion of the project.