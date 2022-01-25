$25,000 reward in missing Pine Ridge woman’s case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cheryl “Tia” Long Soldier, 27, was last seen on Jan. 3 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is offering a $25,000 reward for information that directly leads to finding her, according to a Facebook post by Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

Long Soldier is a Native American woman who is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has dark brown hair and eyes and a tattoo of a moon with three stars on her inner forearm.

Those with information are asked to contact tribal police at 605-867-5111 or 605-867-5141 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.