$25,000 reward in missing Pine Ridge woman’s case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cheryl “Tia” Long Soldier, 27, was last seen on Jan. 3 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is offering a $25,000 reward for information that directly leads to finding her, according to a Facebook post by Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

Long Soldier is a Native American woman who is 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has dark brown hair and eyes and a tattoo of a moon with three stars on her inner forearm.

Those with information are asked to contact tribal police at 605-867-5111 or 605-867-5141 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 